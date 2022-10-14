Liv Morgan To Guest Star In Episode of Chucky This Season

The synergy between WWE and Chucky continues, as Liv Morgan is set to guest star on an episode of the Syfy series this season. She will appear in episode four of season two, which airs on October 26. The episode is called ‘Death on Denial’. The announcement spot teases that she will be killed by Chucky, something she’s said she wanted. Morgan is a huge fan of the Child’s Play series, even dressing like the killer doll on WWE TV.