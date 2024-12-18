– During today’s WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff at WWE Headquarters, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will defend her title against former champion Rhea Ripley at the upcoming Monday Night Raw debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025.

Morgan and Ripley were both in attendance at WWE HQ and faced off during the Kickoff. Ripley declared to Morgan, “The only reason you have that title is because I wasn’t here. You’re just not as good as Rhea bloody Ripley! I beat you at Bash in Berlin. I beat you at WarGames. And you best believe, sweetheart, I will beat you January 6 on Netflix!”

Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez were also there as part of Morgan’s entourage. You can view that clip below. Here’s the updated lineup for the WWE Raw debut on Netflix:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

* Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

* CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins