wrestling / News
Livestream For MLW Kings of Colosseum Now Available
January 11, 2025 | Posted by
Major League Wrestling will present MLW Kings of Colosseum tonight on Youtube, and the livestream is now available. You can find that below. Here’s the lineup:
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Matt Riddle
* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Delmi Exo (Exo’s hair on the line)
* Gravity Gamble Ladder Match: AKIRA vs. Mads Krule Krugger vs. BRG vs. Matthew Justice vs. Kevin Knight
* KENTA vs. Donovan Dijak
* Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. vs. Blue Panther & Dark Panther
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Removed 20 Minutes From Original Run-Through of Raw on Netflix Debut
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Interested in Malakai Black, Note On When Black Is Expected To Be Done With AEW
- Jim Ross Recalls Vince Russo Advocating For WWE To Use Sable More Than Sunny