Livestream For MLW Kings of Colosseum Now Available

January 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Kings of Colosseum Image Credit: MLW

Major League Wrestling will present MLW Kings of Colosseum tonight on Youtube, and the livestream is now available. You can find that below. Here’s the lineup:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Matt Riddle
* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Delmi Exo (Exo’s hair on the line)
* Gravity Gamble Ladder Match: AKIRA vs. Mads Krule Krugger vs. BRG vs. Matthew Justice vs. Kevin Knight
* KENTA vs. Donovan Dijak
* Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. vs. Blue Panther & Dark Panther

