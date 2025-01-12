Livestream For MLW Kings of Colosseum Now Available

Major League Wrestling will present MLW Kings of Colosseum tonight on Youtube, and the livestream is now available. You can find that below. Here’s the lineup:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Matt Riddle

* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Delmi Exo (Exo’s hair on the line)

* Gravity Gamble Ladder Match: AKIRA vs. Mads Krule Krugger vs. BRG vs. Matthew Justice vs. Kevin Knight

* KENTA vs. Donovan Dijak

* Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. vs. Blue Panther & Dark Panther