Livestream Online For Filthy Island Episode Of MLW: Fusion

MLW: Fusion is heading to Filthy Island this week, and the livestream is now posted online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET and has the following matches set:

* King Of The Knockouts 2: King Mo vs. Low Ki

* Aztec Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

* Rocky Romero vs. Gringo Loco

* Dominic Garrini’s Prizefight Challenge

* Kevin Ku vs. Zenshi