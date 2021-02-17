wrestling / News

Livestream Online For Filthy Island Episode Of MLW: Fusion

February 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion Filthy Island

MLW: Fusion is heading to Filthy Island this week, and the livestream is now posted online. You can see the livestream below for the show, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET and has the following matches set:

* King Of The Knockouts 2: King Mo vs. Low Ki
* Aztec Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega
* Rocky Romero vs. Gringo Loco
* Dominic Garrini’s Prizefight Challenge
* Kevin Ku vs. Zenshi

