Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact

Zicky Dice takes on Crazzy Steve on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:

Gia Miller and Josh Mathews are back with the YouTube Exclusive BEFORE THE IMPACT! show. The guys recap the insane Gauntlet For the Gold match-up that saw a new No.1 contender crowned

Plus, in an exclusive match, Zicky Dice takes on Decay’s Crazzy Steve.