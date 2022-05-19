wrestling / News
Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact
May 19, 2022 | Posted by
Zicky Dice takes on Crazzy Steve on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:
Gia Miller and Josh Mathews are back with the YouTube Exclusive BEFORE THE IMPACT! show. The guys recap the insane Gauntlet For the Gold match-up that saw a new No.1 contender crowned
Plus, in an exclusive match, Zicky Dice takes on Decay’s Crazzy Steve.
