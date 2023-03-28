Livestream Online For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

NWA Powerrr features Tyrus & Eric Jackson vs. EC3 & BLK Jeez and more, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which is described as follows:

It’s 6:05, and you know what that means: it’s time for a BRAND NEW edition of NWA Powerrr!

First up, “The Golden Boy” Jordan Clearwater takes on “Magic” Jake Dumas and Kratos in a three-way match!

Next, Alex Taylor faces off against Joe Alonzo in a #1 Contender’s Match for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship. But there’s a catch – if Alex Taylor loses, The ILL Begotten will be forced to disband! Will the pressure be too much for Taylor to handle?

In another exciting match, Aron Steven’s Blunt Force Trauma takes on Magnum Muscle, with Dak Draper putting his Champions Series title opportunity on the line! Who will come out of this match with a chance for the gold?

And in our main event, EC3 and BLK Jeez team up to take on BLK Jeez’s OWN BUSINESS PARTNER, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Eric Jackson! Given the building tension over the last few weeks, this “scrimmage” match promises to be an intense affair!