Location and Date Announced For 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

STAMFORD, Conn., September 7, 2022 – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the Alamodome and WWE are proud to announce that the Alamodome in San Antonio will host Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28, 2023. This marks the fourth time that Royal Rumble has been held in San Antonio and the third time the event has been hosted at the Alamodome. The news was first reported by the San Antonio Express News.

Tickets for Royal Rumble will go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit wwe.com/royalrumble-presale-2023.

In addition, Royal Rumble Priority Passes will be available this Friday, September 9 at 12 Noon ET before tickets go on sale to the general public through official Priority Pass hospitality provider On Location. Royal Rumble Priority Passes provide fans with unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet and greets with WWE Superstars and Legends. To purchase packages and learn more about presale opportunities, please visit onlocationexp.com/wwe/royal-rumble-tickets or call 1-855-346-7388.

“We are thrilled to bring back one of WWE’s most exciting events of the year to San Antonio,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Royal Rumble will bring tens of thousands of WWE fans from around the world to the Alamodome, bringing both an incredible economic boost to our beautiful city and community outreach events that will give back in a multitude of ways.”

“WWE is honored that Royal Rumble will serve as one of the cornerstones of the Alamodome’s 30th Anniversary celebration,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John P. Saboor. “We are thankful to Mayor Nirenberg, Steve Zito and the entire staff at the Alamodome who were essential in making this historic return to San Antonio possible.”

Royal Rumble will stream live at 8 pm ET exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The event will be headlined by two 30-men and 30-women Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania in Los Angeles.