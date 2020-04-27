Logan Creed on How MLW is Expanding During Pandemic Without Live Shows, Thinks Wrestling Will Come Back As Hot as Before

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, MLW star Logan Creed discussed how MLW is finding ways to improve itself without live shows during the COVID-19 pandemic and how the industry will come back from it. MLW suspended live events in mid-March due to the current situation, but has continued airing content taped for MLW: Fusion and in the meantime has announced a host of new TV deals, including in the Middle East and Poland.

Creed also talked about how despite the fact that it’s frustrating time right now, he believes wrestling will come back just as hot as before and had advice for people in and out of the business who are having a hard time right now. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On how Court Bauer is handling MLW during the pandemic: “Well I mean, he’s inking new deals every day, new TV deals overseas. [He’s] reaching new people, a new audience with all of these new TV deals. So he hasn’t stopped promoting his brand, and he hasn’t stopped expanding it to new eyes. And I think that’s very important. Especially at a time when we can’t produce any new content, he’s making sure that when the time comes, the new content’s going to be available to so many new areas. And they’ve got the ability to also — they’ve got content stored away and they’ve got content that still hasn’t been seen.”

On what it’s like being a wrestler amid the current situation: “You know, I think probably everyone’s going through days where it’s frustrating. I would be lying if I said that some days I wasn’t frustrated. But at the same time, you know, [I’m] trying to stay focused on the fact that things will come back and things will go back to normal. And I truly believe that when they do, that it’s gonna be as hot as it was before if not hotter. You know, people are gonna be ready for entertainment, they’re going to be ready for pro wrestling. They’re gonna be ready for whatever it is that they enjoy when it comes to entertainment. So when everything clears up and we go back to a normal life, whatever that may be, people are gonna be hungry for wrestling again.

“And you’ve still got it out there, you still see people talking about it. You still see fans every day posting about how much they miss shows, reaching out to guys individually that they miss seeing. And they’re supporting guys by T-Shirts, by merchandise while they know they’re not able to work. I mean, it’s all — it’s humbling to see that outpouring of love from the people that we do this for.”

On his advice for people in and out of wrestling struggling right now through this period: “I think you’ve just got to keep your head on straight and focus on the future. You know, don’t think about the now, just think about what you can do for right now. Yeah, gyms are still closed but there’s still ways to work out, there’s still ways to better yourself. And you can always — this is a great time for self-reflection, and to see maybe some things in life that you could change. Maybe some things that you could get better at. Maybe some things you shouldn’t have doing before that now you realize you didn’t really need and was a distraction. So I think it’s important to stay positive and try to find the positive aspects of what’s happening, and build yourself. Build your character, and become a better person through this.”\

In the full interview, Creed discusses why MLW was the right place for him to sign and turning down a WWE tryout, how MLW is handling the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, how the pandemic will affect wrestling going forward, MLW’s partnership with AAA, his love of Marvel comics, getting involved with the new horror film Dead By Midnight, breaking away from the Dynasty, and much more.

