MLW Announces New TV Deal For Middle East and North Africa

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a new TV deal that will see Fusion air in both the Middle East and North Africa. Here’s the press release:

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) has entered into a new partnership to broadcast MLW’s flagship show MLW FUSION in the Middle East and North Africa starting this spring.

MLW programming will air on Wataaa Fight Channel. Wataaa Fight Channel provides fight driven content featuring martial arts, MMA, boxing and now Major League Wrestling.

“Now more than ever there is a demand for sports content and MLW’s distinct combat sport-centered programming is a perfect fit for Wataaa,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “MLW’s global reach continues to grow with this deal putting us in more than 20 countries. We’re very excited about introducing the league to more fights fans around the world.”

The deal will bring original MLW programming to several new countries throughout the Middle East / North African region.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Saturday nights 9pm ET / 6pm PT on beIN SPORTS in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW Fusion streams for free every Saturday night at 6:05pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, The Dynasty, Low Ki, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Brian Pillman, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.