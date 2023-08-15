Logan Paul Proposes $1 Million Bet To Conor McGregor Over His Next Fight

Logan Paul is feeling confident ahead of his fight with Dillon Danis, to the point that he’s proposed a $1 million bet to Conor McGregor. Paul is set to face Danis in an exhibition fight on October 14th and he talked about it in a new vlog where he issued the bet. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his boxing return: “October 14, I guess we’re going to find out if I’m a real fighter or not because I’m returning to boxing after two years since I fought the GOAT Floyd Mayweather to fight Conor McGregor’s dick. The Diabetic Count Chocula, otherwise known as Dillon Donuts. It’s crazy because I’m the ‘YouTuber’ in this fight, yet, somehow, I’m still more of a real fighter than the King of the Ducks Dillon Donuts. This guy never shows up to fight. He’s all talk, and he’s a big puss. I’m so happy that I get the opportunity to erase him from existence. I have a lot to prove, I’ve been running my mouth and I’m looking forward to it. Do not forget, the YouTuber standing in front of you put Floyd Mayweather on his highlight reel.

“The YouTuber standing in front of you is the greatest crossover athlete in the industry, and definitely do not forget how hard the YouTuber standing in front of you can hit. In two months, we’re going back to where it all started, Manchester Arena when KSI and I still had beef, when I had no beard, when Jake Paul had no wins. We’ve come a long way and I can’t wait to take a 50 gauge shotgun in my right hand through the King of the Ducks Dillon Donuts. Please, brother, when you’re done being a fanboy in my f**king messages, show up. I can’t wait for you to show me how good you are and how good a real fighter is. Peace, you pussy.”

On McGregor saying he would coach Danis for the fight: “Conor? Conor McCrackhead is coaching Dillon Danis, huh? Worst coach in history. My odds just went up. I’m coming for you next, bitch. If you’re so confident in your boy, I have a bet for you. I’d bet Dillon, but he’s a broke bitch and that’s a fact. Conor, listen, I got $1 million that says I beat your boy on October 14. Come on, bro. Come on, I know you’re caked up. Let’s see how confident you are. Imagine all the coke you can buy, you f**king drug addict. Two dummies, one night, October 14, I’m f**king you both up.”