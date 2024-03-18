Logan Paul Says He’s Not Getting Gangbanged At Wrestlemania

In a video posted to TikTok, Logan Paul spoke about being in a triple threat at Wrestlemania and told everyone that he’s not “getting gangbanged.” Paul, who needs to work on his phrasing, will defend the US title against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

He said: “Here’s the WW Tea. Randy Orton RKO’d me and eliminated me from the Elimination Chamber. What did I do? What anyone would do. I faked a back injury on the edge of the cage. Then when Randy was about to win, I knocked him out with brass knuckles. If you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying. Fast forward two weeks, we’re announcing the PRIME center-ring partnership with WWE. Randy Orton, out of nowhere, RKOs my business partner [KSI]. Now I’m mad. That’s assault, brother. Then [at SmackDown], we had Randy Orton, I kissed him on the forehead, I was about to punch him in the face. In comes the human bowling ball Kevin Owens. You might recognize Kevin Owens from my chamber drawing, the rotund stick-figure. I actually wrestled him once before. Truthfully though, that was a harder fight than Floyd Mayweather. He made my nose bleed and scraped me up a little bit. Now, I’ve got these two dudes that I’ve separately pissed off, that I’m in a triple threat match with, which is why I was freaking out. How is that fair? Regardless, two on one, three on one, five on one, I don’t care, Logan Paul is not getting gangbanged.”