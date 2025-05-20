Logan Paul On Possibility Of Returning To Japan, Reflects On Getting ‘Hate’ From WWE Fans

Logan Paul says that he would be open to returning to Japan if WWE does a show there and spoke about the “hate” he gets from fans. Paul has a controversial history with Japan and hasn’t been there since his infamous scandal over filming the body of a suicide victim in Aokigahara forest back in late 2017. On a recent episode of his Impaulsive podcast, he was asked if he would consider returning to Japan and more. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On a possible return to Japan: “I have to do it the right way. I’d like to be invited. Like, maybe if WWE does an event there.”

On getting hate from WWE fans: “I’m gonna say it. You know it’s true. Logan Paul hate is forced. In the WWE, Logan Paul hate is forced. Say whatever the f*ck you want about me that’s negative. About my ability to wrestle, about my ability on the mic. Even about my ability to become champion and beat Jey Uso. It’s not true. You’re lying to yourself.”