Logan Paul Reportedly Wants Joe Biden On His Podcast

Logan Paul had Donald Trump on his latest Impaulsive podcast, and he reportedly wants to get Joe Biden on too. As reported yesterday, Paul had the former president and WWE Hall of Famer on his latest podcast episode. TMZ reports that Paul sat down with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday to record the interview after Trump’s team reached out about meeting with Paul.

According to the site, Paul agreed to the meeting but also wants to give Biden an interview on the show as well. The site said that according to their sources, Paul wants to give his audience a look at both sides of the presidential race and has reached out to the White House to see if Biden would be interested. No word as of yet regarding whether Biden will accept.