Former President Donald Trump Set for Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE Tomorrow
– WWE United States Champion Logan Paul announced today that WWE Hall of Famer and former United States President Donald Trump will be the guest on this week’s edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast. The new episode featuring Trump debuts tomorrow online.
It looks like Donald Trump already recorded the podcast with Paul, who appeared in a photo with the social media influencer and WWE Superstar. Paul wrote on his X account earlier, “United States Champion 🤝 United States President @realDonaldTrump Podcast drops tomorrow @impaulsive.”
As previously reported, the prospective Republican presidential nominee Trump was recently found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. You can view the announcement and photo that Logan Paul shared below:
United States Champion 🤝 United States President @realDonaldTrump
Podcast drops tomorrow @impaulsive pic.twitter.com/h9X1sKMfiu
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 12, 2024
