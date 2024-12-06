Logan Paul Says He Was Part of WWE & Netflix’s Media Shoot: ‘I Felt At Home’

Logan Paul revealed that he took part in WWE and Netflix’s recent media shoot and that puting on the ring gear again “felt good.” Paul has been off WWE TV since he lost the US Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam, and he spoke on Impaulsive about being part of the media shoot. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On wrestling being one of the things he’s good at: “That is a great f**king note, that is such a good note. That’s hard dude for a lot of people to figure out what they’re really good at but it’s so important. Even you just saying it right now, yeah that’s what I’m doing. Because I’ve been kind of secluded, I’m not getting to do the stuff I’m good at. Bro, the moment I put my foot in a wrestling ring, literally I’m like, ‘Ah. Motherf**ker I’m good.’” Paul said on Impaulsive.

On being part of WWE’s Netflix media shoot: “We were shooting that thing yesterday. This was goofy but I put on that outfit and I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ My wrestling outfit, we were doing the shoot. I put on my WWE outfit. I hadn’t put it on in a couple months and I felt good. I felt at home.”