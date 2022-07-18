wrestling / News
Longime WWE Critic Phil Muschnick Slams WWE, Peter Rosenberg In New Piece
Phil Muschnick has long been known as a vocal critic of WWE, and he recently took aim at the company and Peter Rosenberg over the recent Vince McMahon allegations. Muschnick, who has been outspoken in his criticism of WWE and its content for decades, has published a new column at the New York Post which includes a portion slamming Rosenberg for his connection to WWE, and WWE itself for the report that he allegedly paid $12 million in hush money to four women over 16 years regarding sexual misconduct.
Muschnick wrote in the piece, which also takes aim at Rosenberg for non-WWE-related activities:
Having now given his name and voice to endorse and promote a gambling operation targeting young suckers, Peter Rosenberg, panelist on Michael Kay’s ESPN Radio-NY show, has completed the triple crown for adults with no scruples.
He represents the most desensitized, no-upside industries in America:
1) Designed-to-lose sports gambling,
2) Corrosive, violent, unprintably vulgar, N-wording, women-abusing, cop-hating, blood-in-the-streets rap music on his FM show, on which he’s proudly heard as obligatorily lewd.
Of course, he has run from all challenges to repeat the lyrics he otherwise champions while on Kay’s show, as he abrogates the courage of his convictions in the face of forced, civilized discretion.
3) He’s a payroll employee of the sleaziest, drug-infested and often deadliest “family” entertainment in TV history, Vince McMahon and wife Linda McMahon’s WWE. Rosenberg is now regularly seen and heard as a shill in a pro wrestling series, produced by the WWE for A&E.
Currently, Rosenberg has not found the time to address an exposé by The Wall Street Journal that accused Vince McMahon of paying more than $12 million to suppress allegations of his sexual misconduct toward four female employees.
Same silence on two accused pedophiles in McMahon’s employ and on his watch. They’re both deceased, but Rosenberg know who they were, as does everyone within the WWE.
But at 42, such is Rosenberg’s sense of broadcast professionalism. And on the air, he likes to take shots at others. And he’s very, very sensitive to criticism.
