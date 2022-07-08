Vince McMahon Allegedly Agreed To Pay Over $12 Million In Hush Money To Four Women

The Wall Street Journal reports that Vince McMahon allegedly agreed to pay over $12 million in hush money to four different women over the last sixteen years. The payments were to keep allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity quiet.

According to the report, one of the women was a former wrestler, who was paid $7.5 million. She claimed that McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex, then demoted her and opted not to renew her contract in 2005 when she refused to do anything else. The wrestler and her lawyer met with McMahon in 2018 and negotiated the settlement.

In another incident, a WWE contractor sent the company unsolicited nude photos that McMahon allegedly sent her. This woman claimed that McMahon sexually harassed her on the job, according to her 2008 nondisclosure agreement. McMahon agreed to pay her $1 million.

Another NDA and payment happened in 2006, when a manager who worked for McMahon for 10 years was paid a million after turning him down when he made sexual advances.

These three incidents are in addition to the former paralegal that McMahon paid $3 million to, which led to the investigation by the WWE Board of Directors. McMahon has not responded to comment. He is currently on hiatus as the Chairman and CEO of WWE, with Stephanie McMahon currently taking over the role.