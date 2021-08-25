Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 8.24.21  

Hey everyone! It’s Tuesday. You know what that means.

– This just in: CM Punk is back. Excalibur lets us know about it, and it’s still awesome.

Thunder Rosa (23-2) vs. Heather Reckless (AEW debut)

Ricky Starks is on commentary, and the regular readers know what that means. Thunder Rosa continues to be one of the most awesome women’s wrestlers in the world. No surprise here, but she’s been a great addition to the AEW women’s division. Reckless learned that the hard way, as Rosa dominated the match and locked in the submission for the win at 2:27.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

– Nyla Rose is the first entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. We’re also getting The Factor vs. The Gunn Glub on Dynamite with Paul Wight on commentary, and another trios match with Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin against The Wingmen.

Varsity Blonds (17-4) vs. Ren Jones & Brayden Lee (AEW tag debut)

I’ve got to agree with our friend Eggplant in the comments section: I want the Blonds to go back to their blue attire. GIVE US THE BLUE. In all seriousness, the crowd loves this trio, and it’s cool to see how far they’ve come since they formed this team. Garrison caught Lee with a BRUTAL kick to the face on the apron, and Pillman helped out as Garrison got the pin on Jones for the victory at 2:37.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Powerhouse Hobbs (13-2) vs. Shawn Dean (2-3)

Dean with a nice hometown reaction in Chicago. Hobbs walks to the ring like he’s going to absolutely destroy someone, and I love it. But it was Dean who caught Hobbs with a flurry of offense early. However, Hobbs hit the spinebuster and made quick work of Dean after that for the easy win at 37 seconds. After the match, Starks grabs as a mic and taunts everyone as Hook attacks Dean.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

– Tony Schiavone in the ring with Britt Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter. Baker hypes herself and runs down Red Velvet while noting they’re in BRITAGO. Hayter speaks and Red Velvet comes out and so does Kris Statlander as the heels exit the ring.

Dante Martin (14-5) vs. Alan ‘5’ Angels (10-16)

Well this should be a fun one. Let’s Go Dante chants right off the bat, and this dude’s rise to stardom has been pretty incredible. Hell of a back and forth sequence early on, and they work to Angels leaping onto Dante on the outside. The ridiculous athleticism on display once again from Dante on a counter, then he does it again with an impressive display of aerial skills. He just makes it look so easy. Angels takes control momentarily, but Dante hits the Death Valley Driver to earn the win at 5:04.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Lucha Bros vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto (2-1)

The Lucha Bros are surely getting that tag title shot at All Out, and it should be fantastic. The Blonds are in the crowd scouting their opponents. The crowd LOVES Penta and Fenix, so they play to the crowd like the true masters they are. Alex Abrahantes misses the glove on the first throw from Penta, much to the dismay of Excalibur and Taz. They just go off on the poor guy in the most hilarious way people. During the match, Penta goes over and pushes Pillman to add some sizzle to that match. Comoroto and Solo did a good job of playing off of Penta and Fenix, with Solo kicking out on a near fall before we get a showcase of strength from Comoroto. But Penta and Fenix kick Comoroto’s head off, which leads to Penta getting the pin on Solo for the victory at 6:03.

Blake’s Rating: ***

10 & John Silver vs. Kal Herro & Isaiah Moore (AEW tag debut)

Taz does not think Herro’s fanny pack is the key to success against JOHNNY HUNGEE, and I can’t disagree. Silver just decimates Herro with some kicks before hitting a suplex. It’s all Dark Order after that, as Silver and 10 go to the combination offense as they earn the quick win at 1:51.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Orange Cassidy, Chuckie T, Wheeler YUTA (3-1) vs. Matt Hardy & TH2

The HFO continues to be an interesting mix of talent. Orange Cassidy looking absolutely uninterested early on in the match. He’s even got his hand in his pocket! Not sure what this guy is doing. Hardy apparently was not a big fan of that, as he knocked Orange off the apron then mocked him by putting his hands in his pocket. YUTA gets a little shine after the hot tag, leading to a springboard onto Hardy, The Blade, and TH2 on the outside. Orange with the most aggressive splash ever, but Hardy breaks up the pin. Hardy and TH2 deliver some combo offense, but it’s YUTA breaking up the pin this time. Blade distracts the referee, which works against him as Best Friends hit the double brainbuster on TH2. Huge offensive moves everywhere, including Orange going to work on Hardy. Angelico tries to turn the tide, but Orange puts the hands in the pockets and locks in the pin for the victory at 6:59. Fun main event.

Blake’s Rating: ***1/4

