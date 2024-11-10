Low Ki Looks Back On Working With Michelle McCool & Layla In WWE

Low Ki was paired with Michelle McCool and Layla during his run in WWE, and he recently recalled working with the duo. Low Ki was part of NXT’s second season, billed as Kaval and paired with the LayCool duo as their “rookie.” He spoke on Thats Wrestling! about what it was like to work with the two, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On working with the two: “For me, working with Layla and working with Michelle McCool, it was relaxing, because they were so goofy. They would actually tone down my intensity. One, I knew nobody there was my friend. Two, Two, I know the nature of the environment, and I know the nature of the people who make the decisions there. These are bad people. So for those two women to actually be as goofy as they were, they were friendly. They weren’t headaches.”

On helping them in the ring: “I would help them, too. I’d help them in the ring. We’d warm up. We’d do things. Layla would come and ask me questions about certain moves. So it was a friendly interaction, and we developed a friendly chemistry with each other, but we were being manipulated by the morons in management.”