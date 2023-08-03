LPW 17: VIOLENCEVIOLENCEVIOLENCE Results: Three Stages of Hell Match, More

Love Pro Wrestling held its VIOLENCEVIOLENCEVIOLENCE show over this past weekend, and the results are online. You can see the results from the Edmonton, Alberta show below for the show, which aired on Twitch, per Fightful:

* LPW Challenge Championship Match: Son of Irish def. Amir Jordan

* Gauntlet Match: Travis Williams def. El Asesino, Jared Rogers, Michael Allen Richard Clark & Reid Matthews

El Asesino def. Jared Rogers

Michael Allen Richard Clark def. El Asesino

Travis Williams def. Michael Allen Richard Clark

Travis Williams def. Reid Matthews

* GCWA Women’s Championship Match: Jazmin Allure def. Taylor Rising

* LPW Scramble Championship Match: Jack Pride def. Michael Richard Blais, Steven Crowe, TJ Cannon, Marz the Specialist, Rich King, TY Jackson, & Lumberjack Larry Woods

* Shaun Moore def. Berat Gorani

* LPW Grand Championship Three Stages of Hell Match: Zoë Sager def. Gigi Rey

THANK YOU! Canadian debuts, Albertan returns, a sold-out show, and one hell of a crazy night. Edmonton, we're eternally thankful for your support each and every month. We couldn't do this without you. ❤️ See you on August 24th and 25th! 📸: @TargetPhoto pic.twitter.com/Uwcn5Zs3Pi — Love Wrestling CA (@LoveWrestlingCA) July 29, 2023