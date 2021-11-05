wrestling / News
Lucha House Party Comment on WWE Releases
The two members of Lucha House Party, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, have posted to social media to comment on their WWE releases. You can see posts below by the two, with Dorado sharing a clip of Conor McGregor saying “the king is back.” Metalik wrote:
”Thank you WWE universe for welcoming me with open arms during my stay in the company. Thank you @VinceMcMahon for granting me my release. I will miss you WWE universe. Remember the most important thing in life is to be Happy See you soon. “The king of the ropes” Mascara Dorada”
— Metalik (@WWEGranMetalik) November 5, 2021
— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 4, 2021
