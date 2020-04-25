wrestling / News
Lucha Underground Producer Shares Practice Shots of Angelico’s Infamous Dive
Back in 2015 when Lucha Underground was in the middle of its first season, Angelico made a name for himself by hitting an insane dive from a very high place in the building, wiping out his opponents. In a post on Twitter, former executive producer Eric Van Wagenen posted footage of Angelico’s practice runs at the dive before it was taped properly. He then shared a second video of Ricochet (who was working as Prince Puma at the time) trying the same dive.
He wrote: ““Something for the believers! Found this gem from Feb ’15 before a #LuchaUnderground taping – @AngelicoAAA practicing THE crossbody. Needed to show MGM lawyers we practiced it – just in case. I was nervous, but he made it look easy. @KingRicochet and @lilcholo01 measuring he catch. … You can see how amped up he was for the real thing … overshot where they thought he’d land and almost beheaded The Crew. Made it look way better though. Fun memory. Not to be outdone, @KingRicochet gets in on the action. @ElTexanoJr and an unmasked @PENTAELZEROM are watching from the railing. (Blurred for Kayfabe reasons.)”
Something for the believers! Found this gem from Feb '15 before a #LuchaUnderground taping- @AngelicoAAA practicing THE crossbody. Needed to show MGM lawyers we practiced it -just in case. I was nervous -but he made it look easy. @KingRicochet and @lilcholo01 measuring he catch.
Not to be outdone, @KingRicochet gets in on the action. @ElTexanoJr and an unmasked @PENTAELZEROM are watching from the railing. (blurred for Kayfabe reasons)
You can see how amped up he was for the real thing… overshot where they thought he’d land and almost beheaded the Crew. Made it look way better though. Fun memory.
