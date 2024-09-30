Luchasaurus Reportedly Hospitalized Due to Pneumonia In Both Lungs

Luchasaurus has reportedly been hospitalized due to pneumonia in both his lungs. Fightful Select reports that the Patrirchy member is recovering in the hospital after his fiance found him collapsed on Friday. Upon being rushed to the hospital, he was found to have a blood oxygen below 80% and pneumonia in both lungs.

The report notes that he was days away from permanent lung damage and has been on oxygen in the days since. He was told that the recovery process is expected to take place over a month’s time. His in-ring return isn’t yet known.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Luchasaurus for a quick and full recovery.