Ludwig Kaiser Says Imperium Have No Complaints About Their TV Time in WWE So Far

There had been rumors last month that before his retirement, Vince McMahon had soured on Gunther and Imperium. However he would retire this past summer and the group is running strong on Smackdown. In an interview with Waz, Ludwig Kaiser spoke about the rumors and said that the group has no complaints with their run in WWE so far. Here are highlights:

On how living near Imperium helps his time in the US: “Gunther lives in the same building, Giovanni is just a two-minute walk away. In my first few months in the US, I had a tough schedule, spending many hours at the Performance Center (WWE Training Academy, editor’s note). After that you often thought: ‘What am I going to do after work?’ There is not much substance in life apart from work. After all, I had Giovanni here with me the whole time. The way it is now, of course, it helps immensely. Especially just talking to someone in your mother tongue.”

On rumors Vince McMahon lost interest in the group: “I don’t know anything about the rumors. It’s also usually the case that we don’t let it get to us. From our side, we’ve been super happy since we started Smackdown. We were well received there, the feedback was consistently positive from the start. We can’t complain about our TV time either. If you look at what we’ve accomplished over the past few months, including Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship title, it speaks for itself. Of course there are always rumors here and there, but a lot of them are just not true.”

On wXw: “I grew up wrestling there and have improved completely. I owe a lot to the people, those were some of the best years of my life. Now there are guys in the squad, some of whom I trained with back then. I’m happy for the Rott&Flott guys (current wXw Tag Team Champions, editor’s note) that they can now show what they’re made of. I’ve known Vincent Heisenberg for a long time from early training sessions, and I’m also really happy that Michael Knight is doing a lot there now. Was also one of my best friends, with whom I traveled a lot and who was always far too good for me to only perform in front of 50 people. Leon van Gasteren, also one of my best friends, still does something at wXw.”