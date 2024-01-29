wrestling / News
Lufisto’s Women’s Wrestling Syndicate Set To Debut On February 4th
LuFisto’s Women’s Wrestling Syndicate promotion is set to hold its debut event this coming weekend. The promotion, which was announced in November, is set to hold its first event on February 4th as you can see below.
LuFisto took to Twitter to promote the event, which takes place in Montreal, writing:
“Now officially only one week away from presenting my first event as a promoter.
I worked my ass off. Hopefully, it will pay off and I’ll be able to provide a fun and safe place for women to push their limits, learn and enjoy professional wrestling.”
“Caught in a Mosh” presented by @WWSyndicate
FEBRUARY 4, 2024
10640 Racette, Montreal, QC
2:00 PM
20.00$
Limited space! Concessions and merchandise available.
Tickets : https://t.co/fi90Nxf9PV pic.twitter.com/EguyzX9Hbf
— Women's Wrestling Syndicate (@WWSyndicate) January 23, 2024
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) January 29, 2024
