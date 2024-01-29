wrestling / News

Lufisto’s Women’s Wrestling Syndicate Set To Debut On February 4th

January 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Women's Wrestling Syndicate Image Credit: Women's Wrestling Syndicate

LuFisto’s Women’s Wrestling Syndicate promotion is set to hold its debut event this coming weekend. The promotion, which was announced in November, is set to hold its first event on February 4th as you can see below.

LuFisto took to Twitter to promote the event, which takes place in Montreal, writing:

“Now officially only one week away from presenting my first event as a promoter.

I worked my ass off. Hopefully, it will pay off and I’ll be able to provide a fun and safe place for women to push their limits, learn and enjoy professional wrestling.”

