Luke Gallows Credits John Cena For Making Southpaw Regional Wrestling Happen

WWE did an ’80s wrestling parody called Southpaw Regional Wrestling in 2017, and Luke Gallows credits John Cena with making it happen. John Cena, Seth Rollins, Bryan Danielson, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows were among the names involved with the Southpaw videos, and Gallows and Anderson looked back on it on Talk’n Shop. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On how Southpaw Regional Wrestling started: “I think that Southpaw Championship Wrestling happened because everybody thought that the Ted and Too Bad bit was really funny. I started doing the Sex Ferguson to pop the boys in the locker room fifteen years ago because, as I’ve said, the Tex or Sex or whatever came from when I started doing southern independents and everybody — It really started when I’m like still a teenager and I noticed that everybody said, ‘Hey brother, hey brother’ but then they’d call the match and you start figuring out that not one of those old dudes, and this has nothing to do with current modern-day wrestling, but not one of this old southern indie guys knew the other guy’s name, no matter if it was what they were on or they’d be hit in the head too much or they just didn’t give a s**t.”

On Cena’s involvement in the project: “I think that the boys thought it was funny. I think John Cena, of course has a lot of influence, I think he kind of made it happen. I will say this, I do think the big unsung hero of Southpaw — It definitely should have been us because we should have been featured in the whole second one, they tried to put too many characters in, that’s just my opinion but in the overall scheme of things, I thought Fandango was hilarious. Really, really funny.”