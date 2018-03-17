 

Luke Harper Discusses Vince McMahon’s Impact on The Bludgeon Brothers and Why He Likes the Gimmick

March 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

CBS Local Sports recently interviewed WWE Superstar Luke Harper of The Bludgeon Brothers. Below are some highlights.

Luke Harper on Vince McMahon’s Impact for the Bludgeon Brothers: “Yep. It’s a huge stamp of his. And then it’s just me and Rowan just being a couple of no-nonsense, don’t-care-about-anybody, go-to-the-ring-and-do-what-we-wanna-do kind of business now. And I’m way more comfortable with that. So I’m cool with it.”

Harper on his favorite actor between The Rock, John Cena, The Miz, and Batista: “Clearly big Dave Batista. Just because my son adores the character, and I think the movie’s awesome, and I think big Dave’s awesome as a person. But outside of that, I would say that I’m a close number two.”

Luke Harper on an incident of a local talent screaming during one of his matches: “I didn’t hear it. I did the move and we get to the back, and somebody goes ‘Hey, man, how bout that scream?’ I didn’t know what they were talking about, and Rowan turns to me, and he goes ‘Was that you?’ And I go ‘No!’ So, then finally the kid comes back, and I didn’t see him. But they said that he did it, and then I watched it back, and I was like ‘Oh, my God!’ And I must have watched it 30-50 times by now.”

