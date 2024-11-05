Various News: Luke Hawx Helps Man With Genetic Condition Work Out, Bryce Bentley Profiled

– A new feature article looks at Luke Hawx helping a man with a genetic disorder with his workout. WWL Channel 4 in Louisana has a piece on Hawx aiding Sam Pitt, who has a genetic condition that causes “mental and physical disabilities,” per the report.

Hawx recalled how several years ago, Pitt approached him. “He said, ‘How come we’ve never worked out?,’” Hawks said. “And I said, ‘I didn’t know you wanted to work out with me.’ And he said, ‘I have been waiting forever to work out with you.’ ‘We can work out anytime you want dude. You tell me, because I’m like you inspire me.’”

He added, “I get emotional thinking about it, because you know we all have bad days, and we have tough times. And you take a guy like Sam who comes in with no excuses, no matter what, and he comes in here and he pushes.”

– 730 CKDM in Canada has a profile in Winnipeg independent talent Steven Stashko that you can see here.