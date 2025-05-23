Lyra Valkyria Doesn’t Think Conor McGregor Has What It Takes To Make It In Wrestling

Lyra Valkyria doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor would make it in professional wrestling. The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion spoke with the Irish Mirror for a new interview and spoke about Irish representation in WWE, McGregor’s chances in the squared circle and more. You can see highlights below:

On Irish representation in WWE: “I always think about how small our country is, with WWE, this massive international, huge company. The amount of Irish on RAW alone is incredible. It’s such a talented bunch to have come from our country, so I’m really proud to be a part of that.”

On her success on WWE Raw: “I just had just had my one year on RAW date on May 1st, and I can’t believe how much I had managed to do in that time. It really hit me when I was coming up to facing Becky [Lynch] at Backlash. I was watching back when she wrestled Rhea [Ripley] at WrestleMania last year, and I was in the stands watching that match! I had just done NXT Stand and Deliver and I was sitting in an NXT box, watching from way way up, – thousands of people and the ring – great view but the ring was small from where I was at and you’re always thinking how do I get there? So to go from sitting in the NXT box watching WrestleMania last year, to tag teaming with Becky one year later is insane.”

On McMgregor’s wrestling potential: “He doesn’t have what it takes.”