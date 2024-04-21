Mace and Mansoor On Travelling to SGW, Pitching Their Angle To Company

Mace and Mansoor made an appearance at Soft Ground Wrestling in Uganda last week, and the two recently talked about pitching their angle and more. The two discussed the matter in an interview with Fightful and you can see highlights below:

Mansoor on pitching the angle: “What did we do when we went to Mukono, Uganda? We went into the office of Daniel Bumbash and we pitched him an angle. We said, ‘We need the top heel of this promotion, we need Lord White to be putting the beat down on a young rising star that you want to make because the number one priority for our trip to Softground Wrestling was to put over Cool Man. We wanted Cool Man to look like a star. So what did we do? We slotted him into this mystery angle, ‘Who pissed on Lord White’s grave?’ As everybody knows, Lord White was brutally killed by a one-man army. Like a dog in the desert, he was put down but rose from the grave after a cascade of urine fell upon his grave.”

On pitching the White Boys stable

Mace: “Well they had him in the video but they hadn’t decided who was going to be the pisser. Much like Vince McMahon and Retribution, they didn’t know where they were going with this angle. So on that day, we decided, ‘Let’s put over Cool Man.’ We’re going to give Lord White a new stable, we’re going to get a couple of young, unused talents, and we’re going to make them The White Boys we’re going to make them look really strong.”

Mansoor: “It was actually really exciting because Bumbash, the founder, who is also basically the booker, we’re like, ‘Who can we get to be The White Boys?’ He was like, ‘Well I think it should be talent who haven’t debuted yet,’ and just looked around the room and he went, ‘You, you, and you.'”

Mace on helping out the SGW talents: “So what’s actually really cool about the place where they do this is it is a place where a lot of them do sleep, which is why we’re very passionate about trying to give them some funds so that they can get some beds because they sleep on the ground in this small building. The kids, basically it’s almost like a community center where they can come and they can get a hot meal, we shared porridge with them. They just lift various weights.”