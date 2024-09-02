Madcap Moss Says He Accepted Spot In BLP Wrestlers Combine ‘Right Away’

The former Madcap Moss says he jumped at the chance to be part of the upcoming BLP Wrestlers Combine. Mike Rallis will be part of the combine, a competition that will test different athletic and wrestling skills and takes place on September 4th, alongside the likes of Moose, Jake Hager, Parker Boudreaux and more. Rallis spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl about taking part in the combine and said he didn’t hesitate to accept the offer to compete.

“Right away,” Rallis said. “This is definitely right up my alley. It goes back to before wrestling. The NFL combine is a huge thing. I didn’t do the NFL combine, but there is something called a Pro Day. A bunch of scouts came to the University of Minnesota and watched us do all those same drills. I have a 38-inch vertical and a 10 foot 4-inch broad jump, which were very high in the linebacker category. I’ve been wanting to do this and I’ve been enjoying doing this stuff for over a decade now.”

He continued, “It’s true, Mojo is not lying. At the PC, I held all the records and I enjoy that stuff. I take pride in being athletic and working hard at being athletic, and strong and fast. I tried to always transfer it over to the ring, too. One of the things I get a lot of comments for, that people remember me for, was how fast I ran the ropes. It’s a simple thing, but I think it goes a long way. I love doing that speed and power stuff.”

The combine will stream on Chris Van Vliets’ YouTube.