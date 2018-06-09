Various News: MJF and Madison Rayne Are Set for All In, Flip Gordon Is Out, and Batista Comments on Praise for New Film Role

– MJF and Madison Rayne was victorious over Flip Gordon and Brandi Rhodes at WrestlePro in the Golden Ticket Match. As a result, MJF and Madison Rayne are now set for All In on September 1.

Unfortunately, Flip Gordon now is apparently out of All In due to the loss, per the event’s official Twitter account. Flip commented on the news on Twitter, which you can also see below.

Flip is out — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) June 9, 2018

Tonight was the worst night ever 😩 https://t.co/nhjPwXxSHU — Flip Gordon (@TheFlipGordon) June 9, 2018

– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista tweeted out an article praising his work in the new film, Hotel Artemis, which you can see below. The article, published by USA Today, has a headline that reads, “Why ‘Hotel Artemis’ star Dave Bautista is the big screen’s world champion right now.”