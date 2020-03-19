Madison Square Garden Announces Rescheduled WWE Live Event For June

WWE’s scheduled live event at Madison Square Garden that was postponed from later this month has now been rescheduled. The venue has updated the page for the March 22nd show, noting that it has been rescheduled for June 27th.

The event page says that “All original tickets will be honored for that event.”

The event was officially canceled last week when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a ban against gatherings of over 500 people.