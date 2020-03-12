Governor of New York Bans Gatherings of 500 People or More, Likely Puts WWE MSG Event in Jeopardy

– As previously reported, WWE had a Madison Square Garden card scheduled for March 22 in New York City. However, it appears that event is likely in jeopardy due to the impact of the coronavirus. According to an announcement made earlier today by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the state of New York is not permitting gatherings of 500 people or more. You can read the full announcement below.

Per Governor Cuomo, “We are taking new actions to reduce the density of people across the state. Starting Friday at 5pm, gatherings with 500 people or more will not be permitted in NYS. Additionally, for facilities with an occupancy of 500 or fewer, we are reducing the legal capacity by 50%.”

We are taking new actions to reduce the density of people across the state. Starting Friday at 5pm, gatherings with 500 people or more will not be permitted in NYS. Additionally, for facilities with an occupancy of 500 or fewer, we are reducing the legal capacity by 50%. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 12, 2020

WWE and Madison Square Garden have not issued an official announcement yet on the upcoming Road to WrestleMania event. Here was the previously scheduled lineup:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

* Elimination Tag Team Match: Seth Rollins, Murphy, and The AOP vs. Kevin Owens, Viking Raiders, and Aleister Black

* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* The Street Profits & Ricochet vs. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

Also appearing: DX (Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, and X-Pac), Andrade, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Bobby Lashley.