Mads Krugger Reportedly Exits MLW

Mads Krugger has finished up with MLW, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that Krugger, real name Matthew Waters, came to terms with MLW on his release. The deal was said to have been set several months ago but came into effect as of today.

Krugger signed with MLW back in October of 2019, working under the name Grogan and then Logan Creed. He joined CONTRA Unit when MLW returned from its COVID-forced hiatus, taking on the name Mads Krugger, and had a memorable feud with Jacob Fatu.