Mads Krugger Says He Chose MLW Over Waiting For WWE

Mads Krugger, also known as Krule, revealed he chose to sign with Major League Wrestling after a WWE tryout opportunity was postponed.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast (per Fightful), Krügger said that just two weeks after MLW first contacted him, WWE reached out about a tryout. He informed MLW, who were supportive, but WWE later wanted to postpone his tryout. With MLW not wanting to wait, Krügger took advice from a friend and decided to sign with them.

“They (WWE) did reach out, right after — it was so funny. Right after MLW contacted me, it was two weeks later that I got a call from William Regal. My youngest son had just been born and I was walking through a Kroger grocery store and the phone rang and I look down and it says WWE and I remember I was just staring at the phone and I didn’t know what to do. I was like, ‘What the –’ and I look up and the buggie’s just kind of moving up towards the aisle and my baby’s sitting in the — I was like, ‘Oh sh*t…’ I answered the phone. But, they were offering me the tryout. They wanted me to come down. I was like, what is happening? Where is all this coming from? But, I’ve learned now, later, now that I’m kind of deeper into this that everybody knows everything that’s going on whether they’re supposed to or not (he laughed). Nobody’s not clued in on what’s happening. But they offer me a tryout. I told ‘em that I was talking to MLW. They kind of asked me, ‘Well, when do they want you to sign by?’ And I told them, I said, ‘I think they wanna try to get it done pretty quick,’ and I told MLW… They said, ‘Hey, go do it. Did they ask when they wanna do it?’ And I said, ‘They said they wanna do it as quick as they can’ and he said, ‘Well, let us know when they can get you in and then, do that and we’ll decide, you know, if you wanna sign with us or not.’ So I let ‘em know. They set up a date for a tryout and then called me back and moved the tryout to the following spring and MLW absolutely did not wanna wait that long. So I kind of just said, ‘Hey –’ I talked to some people that I knew and were kind of friends with and they said, ‘Look man, chances are you go do a tryout, nobody really knows who you are. They’re probably not gonna sign you that day unless it’s just, they have something for you right then.’ He said, ‘Just go get the TV experience and do the three years with them and you’ll be okay,’ and then it actually worked out because there would have never been a tryout because there were not tryouts in the spring and there were a lot of changes in the WWE… So I made the best decisions I possibly could.”