Madusa Believes Dangerous Alliance Should Go Into WWE Hall of Fame

Madusa was a member of the Dangerous Alliance in WCW, and she believes the group should get a WWE Hall of Fame induction. Madusa is already a Hall of Famer, having been inducted in 2015, and she was part of the stable in WCW along with Paul Heyman, Steve Austin, Rick Rude, Bobby Eaton, Arn Anderson, and Larry Zbyszko. Speaking with the Going Broadway Podcast, Madusa lobbied for an induction for the group. You can check out the highlights below:

On the Dangerous Alliance deserving to go into the WWE Hall of Fame: “I believe the DA needs to go into the Hall of Fame. I mean, why not? Why not? I mean, Paul’s not there yet, Paul will be in there no problem. But I mean, Bobby needs, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, you know what I mean? And the DA. Hands down, we’re all Hall of Famers already except Paul. #DAForHallOfFame, darn straight.”

On if the decisions for this year’s Hall of Fame have been made yet: “Oh, I’m sure, by now. I was already called for my Hall of Fame by January 5th, I think, yeah.”

