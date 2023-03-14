Madusa Wants To See More Women’s Legends Utilized By WWE

Madusa has long been a noted advocate of women in wrestling and shows no signs of stopping. In a recent TVInsider interview ahead of her upcoming book release, she shared her perspective on the WWE Women’s Legends roster and thinks the promotion should be doing a better job with it. You can read some highlights from Madusa’s interview below.

On what she would like to see change with regard to the Legends roster: “I’m not dissing any era, but there are other eras before the “Attitude Era.” There is still a woman under WWE legend’s contract that they can do something with. But they chose not to. A retirement match would be wonderful. We see Trish Stratus and Lita all the time. I think those girls are great. But that’s all we see. I’m not sick of them. I’m just sick of seeing just them. I have high respect for those two women. But damn it, if it was them at 60, they would be pounding the pavement just as hard as I am.”

On what sort of match she would like to see take place: “It would have to be somebody I can have a great match with. That if I bump my head and forgot something they can carry the match. Anything can happen. It could be a Nattie, Beth Phoenix, a Rhea Ripley. Everyone wants to see Charlotte Flair and Madusa. I still think that would be phenomenal.”