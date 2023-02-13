Madusa Recalls Being Called To Join The WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with Just Alyx (via Wrestling Inc), Madusa spoke about fixing her relationship with WWE back in 2015, which led to her returning to the company. Things were rocky when she jumped to WCW in the 90s and threw the WWE Women’s title in the trash. Here are highlights:

On being called to join the WWE Hall of Fame: “Around 2015, I got a text. I was sitting in a driver’s meeting for the monster trucks, getting ready to go race, and I got a few texts from WWE. They told me to call the office. I drop everything and I said ‘Are you sure?’ And then my next words were … ‘Does Vince know?’ He started laughing. He goes ‘We’re past that. Vince is way past that. He really wants you in the Hall of Fame.’ So yeah, it was like ‘Wow.'”

On her relationship with Vince McMahon: “Not in 2015. I’ve always been Vince’s girl. I was a company girl. I was one of the ones that were always on time, never did drugs … you know what I mean? So I was that girl. Vince always treated me well. Despite what people say, he was always good to me. Well … except for the fact that he killed the division and got rid of me.”