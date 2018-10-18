Magnum TA To Be Part Of Sunday’s NWA 70th Anniversary Event

– The NWA announced that Magnum TA will be presenting the winner of the National Title at NWA 70 this Sunday the championship belt. Here is the updated card for Sunday’s NWA 70th Anniversary event. Which will air on Fite TV for $24.99…

* NWA Champion Cody vs. Nick Aldis – Best of Three Falls.

* NWA Women’s Champion Jazz vs. Penelope Ford.

* Willie Mack vs. Jay Bradley vs. Mike Parrow vs. Ricky Starks – NWA National Title Match A.

* Sam Shaw vs. Colt Cabana, Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara – NWA National Title Match B.

* Match A and B Winners face to crown new NWA National Champion.

* Tim Storm vs. Pretty Peter Avalon.

* Crimson & Jax Dane (with Road Warrior Animal) open challenge.

* Former NWA Champions Jeff Jarrett, Blue Demon Jr., and Dory Funk Jr, will all be in attendance at the event as well.