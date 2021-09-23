wrestling / News

Mahabali Shera Reportedly Out of Action Due to Injury

September 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling’s Mahabali Shera is reportedly on the shelf due to an injury. PWInsider reports that Shrea is currently out of action due to an unknown period of time due to the as-yet-undisclosed injury.

Shera, who has been teamed with Rohit Raju, was written out of storylines at Victory Road.

