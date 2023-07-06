Malakai Black Recalls Botched Black Mass Spot With Lars Sullivan In NXT

Malakai Black had a memorable missed move with Lars Sullivan during a match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II, and he recently recalled the botched move. Black (then Aleister Black) defended the NXT Championship against Sullivan at the 2018 PPV, and during the match Black delivered a Black Mass that completely missed. Black talked about the botch duing an appearance on Bobby Fish’s Undisputed Podcast, and he noted that it was an issue of Sullivan taking an extra step in his plan to sell the kick.

“I remember Terry Taylor, right before we go out, Terry said to Lars ‘Make sure you come in correctly,'” Black told Fish (per Wrestling Inc). “‘Time it right,’ because it was delicate, it was very delicate. But we wanted to pull it off. And I hit him, I roll through, he gets up, I get up, but there is something, and he’s always … every single time I’ve ever seen him afterwards, he’s always apologized for this … thing. But it’s just about the delicacy of it. I’m expecting him, because, as I feed, I’m going.”

He continued, “We ran this same type of body language and timing every single night. It was successful, we just exchanged the technique. And now, for some reason, as he turns, he takes an extra step for a sell, and then he feeds in, so you see my kick go because I’m anticipating his body language because we’re clocked in. And for some reason … he took an extra step. He didn’t know why. And it completely, you know, it misses. There’s a timing issue. And again, these things happen. These things happen.”