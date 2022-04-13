wrestling / News

Malcolm Bivens Set For Comedy Show Next Month

April 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 2-22-22 Malcolm Bivens Image Credit: WWE

Malcolm Bivens is taking the stage for a comedy show next month in New York City. The NXT manager announced on Twitter that he’ll perform at The Stand Comedy Club in on May 5th, sharing a link to tickets and a poster with Kevin Owens and Shayna Baszler quote as saying, “Don’t embarrass yourself. I’m begging you” and “Will you need a booster seat for the stage? lol.”

Bivens wrote:

“If you’ve been praying on my downfall, now’s your chance.

May 5 // Tix: https://bit.ly/3jucBLa

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Malcolm Bivens, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading