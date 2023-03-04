wrestling / News

Mandy Leon to Make MLW Debut at War Chamber Next Month

March 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mandy Leon Image Credit: ROH

PWInsider reports that former ROH talent Mandy Leon is debuting for Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the War Chamber event on April 6. The event is being held at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

