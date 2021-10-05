Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon to Kick Off Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

– WWE.com has confirmed that Mandy Rose will face Ember Moon in a newly announced matchup for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0. The singles match will kick off tonight’s show. Here’s the full announcement:

Mandy Rose battles Ember Moon to kick off NXT tonight

Mandy Rose made a bold statement last week and now will look to back it up in a showdown with the always dangerous Ember Moon.

Rose was flanked by Toxic Attraction, as they delivered a vicious beatdown of NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. As Big Mami Cool was laid out in the ring, Rose put the champion on notice by raising the title above her head. Moon will be looking to get back in a groove and follow up a 205 Live victory over Cora Jade a few weeks back.

Can Rose build her title case with a victory over Moon?

