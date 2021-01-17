wrestling / News

Manik Retains X-Division Title At Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

January 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Manik Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

Manik is still the Impact Wrestling X-Division champion after the events of the Hard to Kill PPV, as he defeated Chris Bey and Rohit Raju. The match ended with Raju unmasking Manik, hoping to reveal TJP, but he had face paint on to somewhat obscure his identity. He later rolled up Raju to get the win. You can follow along with our live coverage of Hard to Kill here.

