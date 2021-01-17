wrestling / News
Manik Retains X-Division Title At Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
January 16, 2021 | Posted by
Manik is still the Impact Wrestling X-Division champion after the events of the Hard to Kill PPV, as he defeated Chris Bey and Rohit Raju. The match ended with Raju unmasking Manik, hoping to reveal TJP, but he had face paint on to somewhat obscure his identity. He later rolled up Raju to get the win. You can follow along with our live coverage of Hard to Kill here.
AND STILL X-Division Champion – Manik! #HardToKill
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/2QIZHWLgq0 pic.twitter.com/U8OBLMP5ez
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Raven On Getting Heat From Vince McMahon Over His Friendship With Shane, His Johnny Polo Gimmick
- Eddie Kingston On His WWE Tryout, When He Knew He Wasn’t Going to Be Signed
- Jim Ross On Shawn Michaels Return Talks In 2001, The Pitch He Made To Him, Michaels Coming Back In 2002
- Riddle Reacts to UFC Changing Marijuana Policy, Says It’s an ‘Amazing Gift’