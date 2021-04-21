WWE News: Mankind Signature Series Title For Sale, Kyle O’Reilly Comments On His Outfit From NXT

Mankind has his own Signature Series replica title, and you can now own it. WWE has announced that the official Mankind “Signature Series” replica title is now on sale at WWE Shop. The replica runs $499.99 and is part of the series of replicas pay homage to past WWE stars such as Razor Ramon and Chyna’s Intercontinental Titles, Eddie Guerrero’s WWE Championship, John Cena’s Spinner Title and more.

The announcement reads:

Mankind Signature Series Championship Replica Title now available on WWE Shop

Mankind was truly a WWE Legend unlike any other.

Initially a deranged miscreant who lurked in boiler rooms and shoved his fingers down opponents’ throats, Mankind would later evolve into a humorous and intelligent fan favorite. After taking part in sports-entertainment’s most shocking moment when he was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell by The Undertaker, Mankind flashed a toothless sneer that became a cheesy smile. His trusty 2-by-4 wrapped in barbed wire was replaced by a sock puppet named Mr. Socko. Now he thrilled audiences by first beating The Rock for the WWE Title and later teaming with The Great One as The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection.

WWE Shop is celebrating the unparalleled legacy of Mankind with the newest entry in our Signature Series of replica titles, each designed as an homage to one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history. This title features a central plate modeled after the Attitude Era title that Mankind first won by defeating The Rock in January 1999, but with a brown strap and metal rivets reminiscent of his mask. The championship features Mankind sayings and imagery throughout and even comes in a giant Mr. Socko rather than a traditional belt bag. This title is truly a must-have for all Mankind fans!

Get your Mankind Signature Series Championship Replica Title at WWEShop.com and … Have a Nice Day!