Mansoor To Compete At CMLL Events This Weekend

Mansoor is taking a trip to CMLL for two shows this weekend. CMLL announced that the MxM Collection member will team with Robbie X, and Rocky Romero against Templario, Titan, and Flip Gordon at their August 17th show in Arena Coliseo, and then team with Robbie X and Flip Gordon against Atlantis Jr., Angel de Oro, and Mascara Dorada at their August 18th show in Arena Mexico.

Mansoor is part of the CMLL Grand Prix that takes place on August 23rd.

