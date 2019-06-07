Mansoor Says He Showed What Saudis Can Do at WWE Super ShowDown

– Mansoor had the biggest win of his career at WWE Super ShowDown, and he said it just shows what Saudis can do given the chance. The NXT star commented on his winning the 50-man battle royal at the Saudi Arabia-hosted PPV in an an emotional interview posted to WWE’s Instagram account.

“You know, I’m gonna be honest with you,” he says. “There was a period of time before that match where I didn’t think I could do it. I’ve never had that opportunity, I’ve never been on a platform like that, ever in my life. I could only dream of being on that platform. And I was on it tonight, and I took that opportunity. And I showed everybody exactly what I can do. And I showed everybody exactly what Saudis can do when you give them the opportunity. When you give them the opportunity to do their best at what they’re passionate about, about what they dream about. The doctors, the teachers, the musicians, the artists, the WWE Superstars. You just give us a chance and we’ll take it, because no one else has.”

