Mansoor Recalls Vince McMahon Saying Maximum Male Models Weren’t ‘a Gay Thing’

Mansoor says that Vince McMahon was adamant that the Maximum Male Models weren’t a gay gimmick. The WWE alumnus spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about his and Mace’s appearance at Effy’s Big Gay Brunch on January 27th. You can see highlights below:

On appearing at Effy’s Big Gay Brunch: “It was actually something we were a little concerned about. The last thing we wanted to do was appropriate culture that we weren’t a part of and represent anybody in a negative light. The thing that is funny is, the only fans we had basically, whenever we would go to house shows, were members of the LGBTQ community. We would run out in Montana, and 99% of the fans would be booing and booing, and then we’d look over at a section in the front row and it’s people going ‘Yasss! Yasss!’ [Snaps]. We did it for them. What Effy was trying to communicate was, when we come out as the Male Models at that show, the place is going to go f**king crazy. We did it for the girlies and the gays. That’s who we did it for.”

On Vince McMahon pitching the character: “When Vince McMahon told us that we were doing this male model thing, he was very serious, ‘Listen, it’s not a gay thing. Okay. Not a gay thing. You’re metrosexual.’ ‘Yeah, okay.’ At the same time, we want to be entertaining, so, sorry Vince. We were rubbing body oil on our YouTube show in our speedos. It’s very funny because it’s this throwback. I also say, the very first heel gimmick is Gorgeous George, that’s just what we’re doing. For people who are all up in arms about it, ‘What’s this gimmick doing on the show?’ That gimmick is as old as wrestling itself. What are you getting hot about? I’m very excited for the show, especially working Effy and Allie, BUSSY! You just know it’s going to be a f**king hysterical match.”